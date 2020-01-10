Cropper Joins The Spireites

Jordan Cropper has joined the list of young Clarets moving out on loan by joining National League side Chesterfield.

The Under-23s’ defender will spend the rest of the season with the Spireites to help their fight to avoid relegation.

It will mean valuable first-team experience for Cropper, who has been at Turf Moor since signing as a scholar in February, 2017.

Arriving from Ilkeston Town initially as a forward, the 18-year-old was quickly converted to a right-back and after impressing in the Under-23s earned a first professional contract last summer.

Cropper becomes the seventh member of the U23s squad to secure a loan move since the January transfer window opened.

Anthony Glennon (Grimsby Town), Christian N’Guessan (Oldham Athletic) and Ryan Cooney and Adam Phillips (both Morecambe) have the chance to play in League Two.

And Scott Wilson (Blyth Spartans) and Tunde Bayode (Curzon Ashton) are set to meet in National League North tomorrow.

Chesterfield recently parted company with John Sheridan as manager, with ex-Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Leeds United defender John Pemberton currently in temporary charge.