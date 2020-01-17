Skip to site footer
Conn-Clarke: Brilliant And Professional Performance

Youth team skipper delighted with team performace over Stags

4 Hours ago

Captain Chris Conn-Clarke believes a ‘brilliant and professional’ performance got the Clarets through to the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup last night (Thursday), with a 3-0 win over Mansfield Town.

Tony Philliskirk’s side ran riot in the first half, with three goals in eight minutes, as Rhys Fenlon slammed home a penalty, won by Conn-Clarke, then the Northern Irish winger curled in a spectacular effort to double the visitor’s lead, before Dylan Moonan turned home a corner with just 19 minutes played.

And the second-year scholar, who also cleared an effort off the line, admitted a brilliant and professional display, at the One Call Stadium, ensured the Clarets secured a fifth-round home tie with West Bromwich Albion.

Conn-Clarke said: “It was good to get the ball rolling, when I won the penalty, but it also shows the defensive side we work on, with the goal line clearance in the second-half.

“It was a brilliant and professional performance and a dominant first-half spell that got us through it.

Conn Clarke jumping on team cele.jpg

“I think everyone out there did very well, the defence, the two middle men, the forwards, Harry Allen and myself and Rhys out on the flanks caused problems.

“We also did well to cope in the conditions as well I thought, you know, we came to Mansfield’s ground, where they have beat three teams in the competition already.

“It was a very wind pitch as well and in the second-half the pitch was beginning to tear up.

 “It was a bonus though to play here at the stadium, it’s a big stadium with a few fans as well which gives it that extra edge.”

“Fair play to Mansfield, they came out and gave it a good go in the second half, some teams could have crumbled after being 3-0 down, but they gave it a good go.”

And with a date to be confirmed for the Clarets’ home game with West Brom, Conn-Clarke insists the team will remain focused on the up-coming league games, until the cup clash comes around.

Team mobbing Moonan cele.jpg

“Obviously, we are all looking forward too it, but we have two or three league games now to focus on and climb back up the table.

“It’s easy to be distracted by it all and just look forward to the youth cup, but the league is just as important.

“We just take it game by game and always prepare for the next match in-front of us, which is now Bolton away next week”, said the Northern Ireland U19 international.


