COMMS CAM LIVE: Burnley v Norwich

Our FA Cup fixture against Norwich will be available to listen to live via our You Tube channel

1 Hour ago

We are pleased to announce that, for today's FA Cup fixture against Norwich, we will be showcasing our Comms Cam feature and broadcasting it live* for free, via the club's official YouTube channel.

 

 

The best way to make sure you take advantage of all the features is to subscribe to the YouTube Channel - you will then be able to view on any device, either desktop, mobile or via the YouTube app.

*No live match footage will be shown in this broadcast.

Goals from tonight's game will be made available as soon as possible following the full time whistle, on the usual channels.


