Clarets Secure Brownhill Deal

Burnley Football Club is delighted to confirm the signing of midfielder Josh Brownhill from Bristol City.

The 24-year-old has agreed a four-and-a-half-year contract – with the option of a further 12 months – to secure a move back to the North-West for an undisclosed fee.

“It’s a really good feeling to be at Burnley. It’s a big football club with a great fan base,” said Brownhill.

“Every time I’ve played here it’s been nice to play at Turf Moor and I’m really excited.

"I can’t wait to put on the shirt and play football. Whenever I get the chance, then I’ll be ready to take it.”

Warrington-born Brownhill started his professional career with Preston North End – after a spell in the youth set-up at Manchester United – before joining Bristol City, where he went on to make 161 appearances and captain the Championship side.

Brownhill was a driving force for the Robins as they challenged for a play-off place last season and again during the current campaign.

And the central midfield man was also a key figure in City’s epic run to the semi-finals of the League Cup in 2017/18, which included wins over Premier League sides Watford, Stoke, Crystal Palace and Manchester United.

Defeat to Manchester City in the last four denied Brownhill a return trip to Wembley following two successes there during a loan spell at Barnsley, alongside Clarets defender Kevin Long, under current Bristol City boss Lee Johnson.

Having signed on loan for the Tykes from Preston in January, 2016, Brownhill helped Barnsley win both the Football League Trophy and secure promotion to the Championship with a play-off final win over Millwall.

At the end of his contract at Deepdale – and following 64 appearances for Preston, a goal against the Clarets in a 2014 pre-season friendly and promotion from League One in 2015 – he then followed Johnson to City in June, 2016 and 18 months later was rewarded with a new contract running until June, 2021.

After making 32 appearances in his first season at Ashton Gate, Brownhill then missed only one game in each of the 2017/18 and 2018/19 Championship campaigns, scoring 10 times to contribute to the 17 goals he netted in a City shirt.

In January, 2017 he was in the City side beaten 2-0 at Burnley in the FA Cup and now returns to Turf Moor on a permanent basis to get his first chance of top-flight football as a part of Sean Dyche’s squad.

“I’ve always wanted to get to the top. It’s been mine and my family’s goal ever since I played football as a kid,” added Brownhill, who will wear squad number eight.

“I’m thankful to Burnley for giving me that opportunity and I am going to take it.”