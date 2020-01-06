Skip to site footer
Club News

Clarets Poised For FA Cup Draw

Captain Cork hopes for cup run after booking place in round four

7 Hours ago

REACTION | Captain Cork Continues Cup

Jack Cork reflects on Burnley's third round draw with Peterborough

The Clarets’ name will be on ball number 31 when it goes into the hat for Monday night’s draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Sean Dyche’s men booked their place in the last 32 with Saturday’s 4-2 win over Peterborough United at Turf Moor.

And they will find out their opponents when the draw is screened on BBC One at 7.35pm this evening ahead of the Arsenal versus Leeds United third-round tie.

A double from Jay Rodriguez and first-half goals from Eric Pieters and Jeff Hendrick secured the Clarets’ passage into round for the fourth time in five seasons.

And Jack Cork, who captained the side in place of the rested Ben Mee, hopes the win will kick-start an extended run.

“I’d love to go far in the Cup. It’s something I’ve never really done in my career,” Cork told Clarets Player HD.

“I’d love to get to a stage where we’re nearly winning an important trophy like that.

“It’s good for the fans. They’ve had Premier League football for four years and we’ve had the European stuff when we didn’t get too far.

“So, it would be good to go and see how far we can push on in this competition.”

Fourth-round ties will be played over the weekend 24-27 January.

Draw numbers:

1 LEICESTER CITY

2 QUEENS PARK RANGERS

3 FULHAM

4 CHELSEA

5 WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS OR MANCHESTER UNITED

6 WEST BROMWICH ALBION

7 ROCHDALE OR NEWCASTLE UNITED

8 CARDIFF CITY OR CARLISLE UNITED

9 OXFORD UNITED

10 SHEFFIELD UNITED

11 SOUTHAMPTON

12 LIVERPOOL

13 BRISTOL CITY OR SHREWSBURY TOWN

14 AFC BOURNEMOUTH

15 SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

16 BRISTOL ROVERS OR COVENTRY CITY

17 BARNSLEY

18 MANCHESTER CITY

19 MIDDLESBROUGH OR TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

20 READING OR BLACKPOOL

21 WATFORD OR TRANMERE ROVERS

22 NORWICH CITY

23 MILLWALL

24 DERBY COUNTY

25 HULL CITY

26 BRENTFORD

27 PORTSMOUTH

28 ARSENAL OR LEEDS UNITED

29 WEST HAM UNITED

30 NORTHAMPTON TOWN

31 BURNLEY

32 BIRMINGHAM CITY

 


Club News

Preview: U23s Prepare For Top Of The Table Clash

7 Hours ago

League leaders Burnley take on Nottingham Forest on Tuesday afternoon, at the City Ground and Andy Farrell knows his side are in for a test against second placed Forest.

Read full article

Match Reports

REPORT: Burnley 4 Peterborough 2

4 January 2020

Jay Rodriguez bridged an eight-year gap to spearhead the Clarets’ march into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Read full article

Club News

JBG Hamstring Injury Mars Cup Win

4 January 2020

Johann Berg Gudmundsson faces an anxious wait for tests on a hamstring injury that marred the FA Cup win over Peterborough.

Read full article

Club News

Jay-Rod Ready For A Run

4 January 2020

Jay Rodriguez hopes he can help bring a bit of cup magic back to Turf Moor after a two-goal blast against Peterborough.

Read full article

