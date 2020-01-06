Clarets Poised For FA Cup Draw

The Clarets’ name will be on ball number 31 when it goes into the hat for Monday night’s draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Sean Dyche’s men booked their place in the last 32 with Saturday’s 4-2 win over Peterborough United at Turf Moor.

And they will find out their opponents when the draw is screened on BBC One at 7.35pm this evening ahead of the Arsenal versus Leeds United third-round tie.

A double from Jay Rodriguez and first-half goals from Eric Pieters and Jeff Hendrick secured the Clarets’ passage into round for the fourth time in five seasons.

And Jack Cork, who captained the side in place of the rested Ben Mee, hopes the win will kick-start an extended run.

“I’d love to go far in the Cup. It’s something I’ve never really done in my career,” Cork told Clarets Player HD.

“I’d love to get to a stage where we’re nearly winning an important trophy like that.

“It’s good for the fans. They’ve had Premier League football for four years and we’ve had the European stuff when we didn’t get too far.

“So, it would be good to go and see how far we can push on in this competition.”

Fourth-round ties will be played over the weekend 24-27 January.

Draw numbers:

1 LEICESTER CITY

2 QUEENS PARK RANGERS

3 FULHAM

4 CHELSEA

5 WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS OR MANCHESTER UNITED

6 WEST BROMWICH ALBION

7 ROCHDALE OR NEWCASTLE UNITED

8 CARDIFF CITY OR CARLISLE UNITED

9 OXFORD UNITED

10 SHEFFIELD UNITED

11 SOUTHAMPTON

12 LIVERPOOL

13 BRISTOL CITY OR SHREWSBURY TOWN

14 AFC BOURNEMOUTH

15 SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

16 BRISTOL ROVERS OR COVENTRY CITY

17 BARNSLEY

18 MANCHESTER CITY

19 MIDDLESBROUGH OR TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

20 READING OR BLACKPOOL

21 WATFORD OR TRANMERE ROVERS

22 NORWICH CITY

23 MILLWALL

24 DERBY COUNTY

25 HULL CITY

26 BRENTFORD

27 PORTSMOUTH

28 ARSENAL OR LEEDS UNITED

29 WEST HAM UNITED

30 NORTHAMPTON TOWN

31 BURNLEY

32 BIRMINGHAM CITY