Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Clarets Pair Join Morecambe Fight

Ryan Cooney and Adam Phillips move to League Two Shrimps on loan

4 Hours ago

Young Clarets Adam Phillips and Ryan Cooney have joined Morecambe’s battle for EFL survival.

The pair, who both signed for the Clarets last summer, have moved to the Globe Arena on loan for the rest of the season.

Right-back Cooney (pictured, top) will get the chance to add to the 21 Football League appearances he clocked up with former club Bury.

The 20-year-old helped the Shakers win promotion from League Two last season, but will now be concentrating his efforts at the other end of the table, with the Shrimps currently one place and one point above the sole relegation place.

Adam Phillips action.jpg

Morecambe boss Derek Adams – who had a brief spell as a player with the Clarets in the mid-1990s – has also swooped to strengthen his midfield options with the signing of Phillips (above).

Like Cooney, Phillips has helped the Clarets’ U23s to top spot in the Professional Development League’s northern section this season.

He also now gets the chance to add to his first-team experience.

The former Liverpool youngster and England youth international, who joined Burnley after leaving Norwich City, previously played a handful of games in League Two during a loan spell at Cambridge United in 2018 – the same year he played twice on loan for Hamilton Academicals.

Adams told his club's website: “I’ve watched both players in games recently and been impressed with them.

“Adam is a midfielder who was a youngster with Liverpool and Norwich and has a good pedigree.

“Ryan made his debut as a teenager at Bury and will add competition for places in the full back areas.

“We are looking forward to working with both players.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

It's A McNeil Deal

21 January 2019

Burnley Football Club is delighted to have secured the long-term future of teenage winger Dwight McNeil.

Read full article

Match Reports

Wolves XI 3 Burnley U23s 1

3 August 2018

The Clarets’ development squad ended a successful pre-season pre-training camp with a 3-1 loss against a strong Wolves side at the Midlanders’ Compton Park training ground.

Read full article

Host Families Required For Academy Players

23 September 2019

Burnley FC’s Academy is currently recruiting for host families to provide accommodation for apprentices and young players, aged 16-21.

Read full article

Club News

England Promotion For McNeil

30 August 2019

Dwight McNeil has earned his first call-up to the England Under-21 squad.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

VACANCY: Head of Academy Goalkeeping Coach

4 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

N'Guessan Seals Latics Move

8 Hours ago

Midfielder Christian N’Guessan has joined Oldham Athletic on loan to help their fight to maintain EFL status.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche: Villa Reaction

1 January 2020

Sean Dyche felt his players’ first half malaise cost them dearly in the home defeat to Aston Villa.

Read full article

Club News

JBG Ready To Join The Fight

1 January 2020

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is hungry to play an even bigger role in the Clarets’ Premier League fight after another big impact via the substitute’s bench.

Read full article

View more