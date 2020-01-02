Clarets Pair Join Morecambe Fight

Young Clarets Adam Phillips and Ryan Cooney have joined Morecambe’s battle for EFL survival.

The pair, who both signed for the Clarets last summer, have moved to the Globe Arena on loan for the rest of the season.

Right-back Cooney (pictured, top) will get the chance to add to the 21 Football League appearances he clocked up with former club Bury.

The 20-year-old helped the Shakers win promotion from League Two last season, but will now be concentrating his efforts at the other end of the table, with the Shrimps currently one place and one point above the sole relegation place.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams – who had a brief spell as a player with the Clarets in the mid-1990s – has also swooped to strengthen his midfield options with the signing of Phillips (above).

Like Cooney, Phillips has helped the Clarets’ U23s to top spot in the Professional Development League’s northern section this season.

He also now gets the chance to add to his first-team experience.

The former Liverpool youngster and England youth international, who joined Burnley after leaving Norwich City, previously played a handful of games in League Two during a loan spell at Cambridge United in 2018 – the same year he played twice on loan for Hamilton Academicals.

Adams told his club's website: “I’ve watched both players in games recently and been impressed with them.

“Adam is a midfielder who was a youngster with Liverpool and Norwich and has a good pedigree.

“Ryan made his debut as a teenager at Bury and will add competition for places in the full back areas.

“We are looking forward to working with both players.”