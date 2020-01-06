Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Clarets Face Canaries In Cup

Home draw against Premier League rivals in fourth round of the FA Cup

5 Hours ago

The Clarets will face Premier League rivals Norwich City at Turf Moor in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Burnley were paired with the Canaries in Monday night’s last-32 draw and will face the Norfolk club for the only the second time in the competition.

The previous meeting saw Norwich win a third-round tie 4-1 at Carrow Road in January, 2012.

Sean Dyche’s men earned their place in round four for the fourth time in five years by beating Peterborough United in round three, while Norwich also won 4-2 in Lancashire by knocking out Preston North End.

Norwich, who in are the fourth round for the first time in seven seasons, lost 2-0 at Turf Moor in the Premier League in September.

Ties are scheduled to be played over the weekend 24-27 January. Exact details of the Clarets’ game will be confirmed in due course.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Women To Face Foxes In Historic Cup Clash

6 Hours ago

Burnley FC Women will be at home to Leicester City Women in their first ever Women’s FA Cup fourth-round tie.

Read full article

Club News

Bayode Wings In To Curzon

7 Hours ago

Wideman Tunde Bayode is the latest young Claret to wing his way out of Turf Moor after agreeing a loan move to Curzon Ashton.

Read full article

Club News

Preview: U23s Prepare For Top Of The Table Clash

15 Hours ago

League leaders Burnley take on Nottingham Forest on Tuesday afternoon, at the City Ground and Andy Farrell knows his side are in for a test against second placed Forest.

Read full article

Match Reports

REPORT: Burnley 4 Peterborough 2

4 January 2020

Jay Rodriguez bridged an eight-year gap to spearhead the Clarets’ march into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Women To Face Foxes In Historic Cup Clash

6 Hours ago

Burnley FC Women will be at home to Leicester City Women in their first ever Women’s FA Cup fourth-round tie.

Read full article

Club News

Bayode Wings In To Curzon

7 Hours ago

Wideman Tunde Bayode is the latest young Claret to wing his way out of Turf Moor after agreeing a loan move to Curzon Ashton.

Read full article

Club News

Preview: U23s Prepare For Top Of The Table Clash

15 Hours ago

League leaders Burnley take on Nottingham Forest on Tuesday afternoon, at the City Ground and Andy Farrell knows his side are in for a test against second placed Forest.

Read full article

Club News

JBG Hamstring Injury Mars Cup Win

4 January 2020

Johann Berg Gudmundsson faces an anxious wait for tests on a hamstring injury that marred the FA Cup win over Peterborough.

Read full article

View more