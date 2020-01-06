Clarets Face Canaries In Cup

The Clarets will face Premier League rivals Norwich City at Turf Moor in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Burnley were paired with the Canaries in Monday night’s last-32 draw and will face the Norfolk club for the only the second time in the competition.

The previous meeting saw Norwich win a third-round tie 4-1 at Carrow Road in January, 2012.

Sean Dyche’s men earned their place in round four for the fourth time in five years by beating Peterborough United in round three, while Norwich also won 4-2 in Lancashire by knocking out Preston North End.

Norwich, who in are the fourth round for the first time in seven seasons, lost 2-0 at Turf Moor in the Premier League in September.

Ties are scheduled to be played over the weekend 24-27 January. Exact details of the Clarets’ game will be confirmed in due course.