Clarets Extend Keeper Stay

Goalkeeper Lukas Jensen has signed a new contract to extend his stay at Turf Moor.

The 20-year-old joined the Clarets on an initial short-term deal in the summer after previously playing in his home country for Danish clubs Hellerup IK and Helsingor.

And after impressing for the Under-23s this season, the towering shot-stopper has now been rewarded with a contract running until June, 2021 with the option of a further 12 months.

Jensen said: “It’s brilliant to sign my first ‘permanent’ contract.

“It’s been a long journey, but we are finally here and it’s the best feeling ever.

“I am delighted to have signed this with Burnley. It’s a big dream to do it with a Premier League club. It’s like a childhood dream came true.”

Jensen initially joined the Clarets on trial and suffered the set-back of a broken elbow sustained in training last summer.

But after returning to fitness and receiving international clearance, the towering Dane made his first appearance for the U23s in September and has since been a regular starter in the Clarets' quest to secure a play-off place in the Professional Development League.

“The lads at the club have really taken care of me in and the first six months have been really good, especially on the pitch,” added Jensen, who saved a penalty but couldn’t prevent a 4-1 loss to Barnsley on Friday as the Clarets fielded a youthful side in South Yorkshire.

“We were undefeated in 16 games, so it was the best possible start.

"Hopefully I can keep learning from all the top goalkeepers at Burnley and kick on from here.”