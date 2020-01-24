Clarets Consider Wells Option

Boss Sean Dyche has confirmed the Clarets have an option to bring Nahki Wells back to Turf Moor which they may consider using to clarify his long-term future.

Wells is currently enjoying a second productive loan spell at Queens Park Rangers and could figure for the Hoops in their FA Cup fourth-round tie against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

But the striker, 29, has attracted interest from elsewhere during the January transfer window.

And Burnley could consider utilising the option to re-call him from his stay at Loftus Road while a decision is made on where he plays his football next.

“Nahki is doing very well. We have the ability to get him back here,” confirmed boss Sean Dyche.

“I’ve spoken to Mark Warburton and let him know the different options.

“Over the last few days there has been a lot of interest in him – and rightly so because he is scoring goals in the Championship.”

Wells – who joined the Clarets from Huddersfield Town in August, 2017 – has scored 13 Championships goals in 26 appearances this season, to go with the nine he scored in all competitions for QPR last season during first year-long loan at Loftus Road.

“He knows he’s well thought of here, but he wanted football and he needed football,” added Dyche.

“That’s working well for him, so we will make a decision on that whichever way it pans out.”

The Clarets have their own FA Cup tie to focus on against Norwich City at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Phil Bardsley, who missed the mid-week Premier League win at Manchester United with a back injury, is rated touch-and-go, along with winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Ashley Barnes remains sidelined as he recovers from hernia surgery and defender Ben Gibson is also not ready to return after insufficient training time following a groin problem.