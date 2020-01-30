Skip to site footer
Brownhill: I've Been Building For This Moment

New signing at 'right time' to take on Premier League challenge with the Clarets

13 Hours ago

BROWNHILL | Signs From Bristol City

The Clarets are delighted to confirm the signing of Josh Brownhill from Bristol City.

New signing Josh Brownhill is ready to step onto the Premier League stage after securing a move to the Clarets.

Brownhill has joined Burnley from Bristol City and signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Turf Moor.

And after two promotions from League One and close to four seasons in the Championship with the Robins – where he ended his stay as captain – the midfielder is relishing the prospect of a first taste of top-flight football.

Hands in pockets with shirt on.jpg

“I’ve been building myself up to this moment and I feel like it’s the right time in my career to make that step up and show everyone I can play in the Premier League,” said Brownhill.

“I really enjoyed my time at Bristol City. When I first joined we just survived relegation and since then we’ve got higher up the table. It’s a great set of lads and a really good club.

“It was nice to get the experience back then and being the captain was special, but I think I’m ready now for the Premier League.

“From going to Preston to going out on loan, to going to Bristol City, it all happened at the right time and now is definitely the right time to make the step up into the Premier League, and especially at a club like Burnley.”

Warrington-born Brownhill made his first-team breakthrough at Preston after starting out in the youth set-up at Manchester United.

Brownhill red shirt.jpg

A successful loan spell at Barnsley in 2015/16 brought him two Wembley victories under future City boss Lee Johnson.

And he is now looking to replicate the progress of a number of Dyche’s squad after taking a similar career path to Turf Moor.   

“It’s nice to be back in the North West, but more importantly it was about coming here to Burnley and working with the gaffer,” Brownhill told Clarets Player HD in his first interview as a Burnley player.

“What he has done here with the players, and in particular Championship players, is a big reason why I came.

“I’ve watched over the years the way that Burnley play and it suits me that they are humble and hard-working, so I am really looking forward to it.

“I can’t wait to get started. It’s exciting and I can’t wait to put on the shirt and play football. Whenever I get the chance, then I’ll be ready to take it.”


