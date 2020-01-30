Skip to site footer
BFCitC Charity Dinner: tickets on sale!

1 Hour ago

Tickets are now on sale for Burnley FC in the Community’s annual charity dinner

The hugely popular event, now in its fourth year, will take place on Friday 13th March at the Fence Gate in Fence. It will include a Q&A session with Clartes manager Sean Dyche and will be hosted by journalist, broadcaster and lifelong Claret, Alastair Campbell.

The event, sponsored by the Nelson and Colne College Group, includes a three-course meal, entertainment, an auction and raffle. Throughout the evening, the work of Burnley FC in the Community will be celebrated through a series of special awards and all funds raised on the evening will go to supporting the charity’s non-profit work in communities.

A limited offer is now on to snap up a table of 10 for £750. The offer ends on Friday 31st January, from which tables will be available for £850. Individual tickets can be purchased for £85.

To book your table, please contact Sinead on s.kennedypeers@burnleyfc.com or call 01282 704716

Please note: payment for the limited offer must be made in full by 31st January.


