Benson Makes Grimsby Switch

Josh Benson has joined Under-23s team-mate Anthony Glennon at Grimsby Town after agreeing a loan move until the end of the season.

The central midfielder will link up with the League Two side being re-shaped by recently appointed manager Ian Holloway.

Benson joined the Clarets at the start of last season after leaving Arsenal and has since been a mainstay of the U23 side that currently sits joint top of the Professional Development League's northern group after losing just once so far this season.

The 20-year-old has also been around the first-team set-up at Turf Moor, joining Sean Dyche’s squad for their pre-season trip to Portugal last summer and making it as far as the bench at Manchester United in the Premier League 12 months ago.

The London-born schemer will now get the chance to experience first-team football alongside Glennon, who made an impressive League debut in a 1-1 draw at Leyton Orient last Saturday as Grimbsy extended their unbeaten run to five games.

Benson’s move to Blundell Park sees him add to the list of the Clarets' young players benefitting from loan moves.

Adam Phillips and Ryan Cooney (Morecambe), Christian N’Guessan (Oldham Athletic), Scott Wilson (Blyth Spartans), Jordan Cropper (Chesterfield) and Tunde Bayode (Curzon Ashton) have moved out on loan since the January transfer window opened.

Will Harris is also on a work-experience loan at Warrington Town and others could follow as the Clarets' Academy continues to help their young players gain valuable first-team experience.

Benson replaced Glennon as captain of the U23s for their last two games but will now be unavailable for the Clarets’ trip to Barnsley on Friday afternoon (2:00pm KO) when acting boss Andy Farrell is likely to have a number of youth players in his squad if they are not involved in Thursday night's FA Youth Cup tie at Barnsley.