Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Benson Makes Grimsby Switch

Midfielder joins Under-23s team-mate Anthony Glennon on loan at League Two side

10 Hours ago

Josh Benson has joined Under-23s team-mate Anthony Glennon at Grimsby Town after agreeing a loan move until the end of the season.

The central midfielder will link up with the League Two side being re-shaped by recently appointed manager Ian Holloway.

Benson joined the Clarets at the start of last season after leaving Arsenal and has since been a mainstay of the U23 side that currently sits joint top of the Professional Development League's northern group after losing just once so far this season.

The 20-year-old has also been around the first-team set-up at Turf Moor, joining Sean Dyche’s squad for their pre-season trip to Portugal last summer and making it as far as the bench at Manchester United in the Premier League 12 months ago.

McNeil Benson.JPG

The London-born schemer will now get the chance to experience first-team football alongside Glennon, who made an impressive League debut in a 1-1 draw at Leyton Orient last Saturday as Grimbsy extended their unbeaten run to five games.

Benson’s move to Blundell Park sees him add to the list of the Clarets' young players benefitting from loan moves.

Adam Phillips and Ryan Cooney (Morecambe), Christian N’Guessan (Oldham Athletic), Scott Wilson (Blyth Spartans), Jordan Cropper (Chesterfield) and Tunde Bayode (Curzon Ashton) have moved out on loan since the January transfer window opened.

Will Harris is also on a work-experience loan at Warrington Town and others could follow as the Clarets' Academy continues to help their young players gain valuable first-team experience.

Benson replaced Glennon as captain of the U23s for their last two games but will now be unavailable for the Clarets’ trip to Barnsley on Friday afternoon (2:00pm KO) when acting boss Andy Farrell is likely to have a number of youth players in his squad if they are not involved in Thursday night's FA Youth Cup tie at Barnsley. 


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Ex-England Man Steve Stone Is New Under-23s' Boss

12 November 2018

Burnley Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Steve Stone as its new boss of the Under-23s.

Read full article

Match Reports

FA YOUTH CUP: Mansfield Town U18s 0 Burnley U18s 3

5 Hours ago

Captain Chris Conn-Clarke spearheaded the Clarets’ march into the last 16 of the FA Youth Cup.

Read full article

Club News

Jumeau Spreads His Wings

21 June 2018

Tristan Jumeau is no longer a young Claret, but the teenager hopes his grounding in the Turf Moor Academy will still lead to a career in football.

Read full article

Club News

Clarke Wins Scholar Award

18 May 2018

James Clarke has capped an outstanding season by being named the Clarets’ Scholar of the Year.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Philliskirk: Last 16 A 'Fantastic Achievement'

4 Hours ago

Tony Philliskirk hailed a ‘fantastic achievement’ as the Clarets booked their last in the last 16 of the FA Youth Cup.

Read full article

Club News

Barnes Faces Spell On Sidelines

16 Hours ago

Ashley Barnes is facing a spell on the sidelines as he undergoes surgery for a hernia repair.

Read full article

Club News

MATCH GUIDE: Burnley v Leicester City

15 January 2020

Read full article

Club News

Farrell: 'We're Still In Good Shape'

13 January 2020

Andy Farrell praised the Clarets’ re-shuffled side as they regained the winning feeling in the U23 Professional Development League.

Read full article

View more