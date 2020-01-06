Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Bayode Wings In To Curzon

Winger secures loan move to second 'home' with National League North 'Nash

7 Hours ago

Wideman Tunde Bayode is the latest young Claret to wing his way out of Turf Moor after agreeing a loan move to Curzon Ashton.

Bayode will spend the rest of the season with the National League North side to help their fight against the drop.

And the 20-year-old will be on familiar territory at the Tameside Stadium - the ‘home’ venue used by the Clarets’ U23s for many of their Development League fixtures.

Bayode congratulations.JPG

Bayode will get his first taste of senior first-team football with the ‘Nash, who are one place above the relegation zone, and could make a debut at Boston United on Tuesday night.

The winger, who came through the Clarets’ youth set-up to become a professional at Turf Moor, joins a growing list of young players being loaned out by Burnley to gain competitive first-team experience.

He follows Adam Phillips and Ryan Cooney (both Morecambe), Christian N’Guessan (Oldham Athletic) and Scott Wilson (Blyth Spartans) in moving out in recent days.

Bayode will still be eligible to play for the Clarets’ U23s as they chase the PDL title but won’t be involved at Nottingham Forest in Tuesday afternoon’s northern group top-of-the-table meeting at the City Ground.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

It's A McNeil Deal

21 January 2019

Burnley Football Club is delighted to have secured the long-term future of teenage winger Dwight McNeil.

Read full article

Match Reports

Wolves XI 3 Burnley U23s 1

3 August 2018

The Clarets’ development squad ended a successful pre-season pre-training camp with a 3-1 loss against a strong Wolves side at the Midlanders’ Compton Park training ground.

Read full article

Club News

England Promotion For McNeil

30 August 2019

Dwight McNeil has earned his first call-up to the England Under-21 squad.

Read full article

Club News

N'Guessan Seals Latics Move

2 January 2020

Midfielder Christian N’Guessan has joined Oldham Athletic on loan to help their fight to maintain EFL status.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Clarets Face Canaries In Cup

5 Hours ago

The Clarets will face Premier League rivals Norwich City at Turf Moor in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Read full article

Club News

Women To Face Foxes In Historic Cup Clash

6 Hours ago

Burnley FC Women will be at home to Leicester City Women in their first ever Women’s FA Cup fourth-round tie.

Read full article

Club News

Preview: U23s Prepare For Top Of The Table Clash

15 Hours ago

League leaders Burnley take on Nottingham Forest on Tuesday afternoon, at the City Ground and Andy Farrell knows his side are in for a test against second placed Forest.

Read full article

Club News

JBG Hamstring Injury Mars Cup Win

4 January 2020

Johann Berg Gudmundsson faces an anxious wait for tests on a hamstring injury that marred the FA Cup win over Peterborough.

Read full article

View more