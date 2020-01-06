Bayode Wings In To Curzon

Wideman Tunde Bayode is the latest young Claret to wing his way out of Turf Moor after agreeing a loan move to Curzon Ashton.

Bayode will spend the rest of the season with the National League North side to help their fight against the drop.

And the 20-year-old will be on familiar territory at the Tameside Stadium - the ‘home’ venue used by the Clarets’ U23s for many of their Development League fixtures.

Bayode will get his first taste of senior first-team football with the ‘Nash, who are one place above the relegation zone, and could make a debut at Boston United on Tuesday night.

The winger, who came through the Clarets’ youth set-up to become a professional at Turf Moor, joins a growing list of young players being loaned out by Burnley to gain competitive first-team experience.

He follows Adam Phillips and Ryan Cooney (both Morecambe), Christian N’Guessan (Oldham Athletic) and Scott Wilson (Blyth Spartans) in moving out in recent days.

Bayode will still be eligible to play for the Clarets’ U23s as they chase the PDL title but won’t be involved at Nottingham Forest in Tuesday afternoon’s northern group top-of-the-table meeting at the City Ground.