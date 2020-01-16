Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Barnes Faces Spell On Sidelines

2 Hours ago

Ashley Barnes is facing a spell on the sidelines as he undergoes surgery for a hernia repair.

The Clarets’ striker has been restricted by the problem for a number of weeks and missed last Saturday’s defeat at Chelsea.

And following consultation with two specialists the 30-year-old – who has scored six times in the Premier League this season – will now have an operation on Friday to rectify the situation and get him back to full fitness.

“Hopefully he will have a smooth recovery,” said manager Sean Dyche.

“You don’t like losing good players but, equally, it allows other players to come in and perform and that’s what we’ll be looking for them to do.”

Rodriguez celeb-1.JPG

Jay Rodriguez was also absent for the 3-0 loss at Stamford Bridge but has returned to training this week following illness to increase Dyche’s striking options.

And Chris Wood, who suffered a broken nose at Chelsea, also hopes to be fit to face former club Leicester City at Turf Moor on Sunday.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

'Let's Do It Again' - Dyche

28 December 2017

Sean Dyche hopes 2018 can be just as memorable as the past 12 months as the Clarets look to end a famous year on a high.

Read full article

Match Previews

Dyche Hails Striking Competition

1 December 2017

Sean Dyche feels his hungry strike-force is helping to keep Burnley firmly on the front foot.

Read full article

Club News

'We're Not Shouting From The Rooftops' - Dyche

30 November 2017

Sean Dyche insists no-one at Turf Moor is getting carried away by the Clarets’ lofty status in the Premier League.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche: A Win To Be Proud Of

20 November 2017

Sean Dyche savoured a win “to be proud of” as Burnley beat Swansea to hold on to seventh placed in the Premier League table.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

MATCH GUIDE: Burnley v Leicester City

20 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Farrell: 'We're Still In Good Shape'

13 January 2020

Andy Farrell praised the Clarets’ re-shuffled side as they regained the winning feeling in the U23 Professional Development League.

Read full article

Club News

FA CUP: Special Hospitality Package Available

13 January 2020

Read full article

Club News

Tucker: We Put In A Good Shift

13 January 2020

Ne-Jai tucker admitted his side had to put in a good shift to come away with all three points on Monday afternoon, with a 2-0 win over Sheffield United at the Tameside Stadium.

Read full article

View more