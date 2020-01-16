Barnes Faces Spell On Sidelines

Ashley Barnes is facing a spell on the sidelines as he undergoes surgery for a hernia repair.

The Clarets’ striker has been restricted by the problem for a number of weeks and missed last Saturday’s defeat at Chelsea.

And following consultation with two specialists the 30-year-old – who has scored six times in the Premier League this season – will now have an operation on Friday to rectify the situation and get him back to full fitness.

“Hopefully he will have a smooth recovery,” said manager Sean Dyche.

“You don’t like losing good players but, equally, it allows other players to come in and perform and that’s what we’ll be looking for them to do.”

Jay Rodriguez was also absent for the 3-0 loss at Stamford Bridge but has returned to training this week following illness to increase Dyche’s striking options.

And Chris Wood, who suffered a broken nose at Chelsea, also hopes to be fit to face former club Leicester City at Turf Moor on Sunday.