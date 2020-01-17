Skip to site footer
SHOP | ALL Goalkeeper Kit HALF PRICE!!!

3 Hours ago

ADULTS

  • Goalkeeper shirt for £22.50 (usually £45)
  • Goalkeeper shorts for £10 (usually £20)
  • Goalkeeper socks for £6 (usually £12)

KIDS

  • Goalkeeper shirt for £17:50 (usually £35)
  • Goalkeeper shorts for £7.50 (usually £15)
  • Goalkeeper socks for £5 (usually £10)

We also have other offers available in our stores (Turf Moor and Charter Walk) and online. 

Store opening times:

  • Clarets Store at Turf Moor: 9am - kickoff then for an hour after final whistle
  • Clarets Store at Charter Walk: 9am - 5:30pm.

 


