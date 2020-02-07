Skip to site footer
Youngsters Book Clarets Cup Semi-Final Spot

U17s secure semi-final spot with Salford or Sheffield United

7 Hours ago

Burnley will face either Sheffield United or Salford City in the semi-final of the Clarets Cup, after a 2-1 win over Barnsley this week.

The tournament, named the ‘Clarets Cup’, originally started last season, as a way of getting fringe players and un-used youth team players more game time, in addition to providing a platform for U16s who are looking to earn themselves a scholarship with the club.

And this season, the competiton really took off with 12 teams competing in the tournament, with the teams split into two groups of six.

Goals from first-year scholar Corey Brennan and U16 attacker, Behan, against the Tykes at the Barnfield Training Centre, booked Burnley's spot in the semi-final.

A date for the semi-final will be announced in due course.


