Wood Back In The Frame

Top scorer Chris Wood is set to return to the Clarets’ squad as they look to make it a hat-trick of Premier League wins.

Wood - in double figures for the third successive top-flight season - missed last weekend’s victory over Bournemouth with a hamstring strain as Sean Dyche’s men extended their unbeaten run to five matches.

But after returning to training this week, the striker is set to travel to the North-East and could face a Newcastle United side he sunk with the only goal of the game when Burnley won the reverse fixture 1-0 at Turf Moor in mid-December.

“He’s looking good,” said Dyche, who has guided the Clarets into the league’s top 10 on the back of four wins in five games.

“He’s fit so he comes back into the thinking. Vyds and Jay-Rod in the last couple of games have laid down a marker as well.”

The form of Matej Vydra and Jay Rodriguez, who both scored in the 3-0 success over the Cherries following Vydra's winner at Southampton a week earlier, has helped offset the loss of Wood and the longer absence of Barnes.

Barnes continues to recover well from the hernia operation he underwent last month and is heading towards a return to full training.

But he won’t be back in time for the trip to St James’ Park, while Matt Lowton is also unlikely to figure on Tyneside as the Clarets allow further time for a knee injury sustained against Arsenal at four weeks ago to settle down.

And Johann Berg Gudmundsson may also miss out after a picking up a minor knock in training following the winger's return to the match-day squad against Bournemouth.