U23 Weekend Loan Review

A close look at how the U23s out on loan got on over the weekend.

Eight of the 11 U23s squad currently out on loan were in action on Saturday for their respective clubs.

Anthony Glennon and Josh Benson both started in Grimsby Town's 3-1 defeat at the County Ground against Swindon Town, with Benson grabbing the assist for the Mariners' goal.

Ryan Cooney and Adam Phillips completed another 90 minutes for Morecambe, as the Shrimps drew 2-2 at Brunton Park against Carlisle.

Jordan Cropper started for a fifth conesecutive match, as Chesterfield cruised past Ebbsfleet United 4-0 at the Proact Stadium.

Defender Oliver Younger made his debut for Irish side St Patricks Athletic, although the youngster was sent off in the second-half, in Patricks' 2-0 win.

Rob Harker started for Hartlepool United once again, as the home side ran out 2-0 winners over Notts County.

Midfielder Christian N'Guessan was an unused substitute for Oldham, as the Latics drew 2-2 at Leyton Orient.

Photos courtesy of Lee Blease/Grimsby Town and Ben McShane/Sportsfile