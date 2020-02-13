Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

WATCH LIVE: The Manager's Press Conference

5 Hours ago

Watch today's press conference LIVE on Clarets Player, ahead of the weekend's Premier League game against Southampton.

Premium subscribers to Clarets Player can watch the manager’s weekly pre-match press conference live, via the club website or the official Burnley FC app.

Sean Dyche is due to face the media at 1.15pm.

Watch now with a premium subscription: Premium Clarets Player subscribers can watch all live video content, as well as listen to live matchday commentary of every Burnley match this season.

Sign up here

Download the official Burnley FC app

Available for Apple and Android devices, the club’s official app is the best way to watch video content via their mobile device.

Live streams can be found by tapping the menu, Clarets Player and switching to the 'Live' tab.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

It's Saint Ollie!

1 Hour ago

Ollie Younger has secured a loan move to St Patrick’s Athletic to help them launch their League of Ireland campaign.

Read full article

Club News

Sean Dyche Honours 'Brilliant Burnley' At Tenth Anniversary Breakfast

21 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Dr. Sara Ward Appointed New Community Chief

22 Hours ago

Burnley FC in the Community is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Sara Ward to the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Read full article

Club News

Jay-Rod Is January Winner

11 February 2020

Jay Rodriguez is the LoveBet Player of the Month for January.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

It's Saint Ollie!

1 Hour ago

Ollie Younger has secured a loan move to St Patrick’s Athletic to help them launch their League of Ireland campaign.

Read full article

Club News

Sean Dyche Honours 'Brilliant Burnley' At Tenth Anniversary Breakfast

21 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Dr. Sara Ward Appointed New Community Chief

22 Hours ago

Burnley FC in the Community is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Sara Ward to the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Read full article

Club News

Jay-Rod Is January Winner

11 February 2020

Jay Rodriguez is the LoveBet Player of the Month for January.

Read full article

View more