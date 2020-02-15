Vydra: I'm So Happy

It was cometh the hour cometh the man as Matej Vydra came off the bench to send the Clarets storming into the top half of the Premier League.

Vydra ended his goal drought in a south-coast storm to give Burnley a magnificent 2-1 win at Southampton.

The Czech – an early substitute for the injured Chris Wood – crashed home an unstoppable volley to claim his first top-flight goal since netting against Bournemouth in September, 2018.

And his 60th-minute strike was enough to give Sean Dyche’s in-form side a third win in four games after ex-Claret Danny Ings had cancelled out Ashley Westwood’s early opener to continue his hot streak.

“I heard it was 17 months since my last goal. I didn’t believe when I scored,” admitted Vydra, whose patience paid off in stunning style.

“It was like ‘wow, I’ve scored finally’ and I’m happy for that and for all my team-mates.

“I was waiting for a chance. Today it came and I tried to do my best and help my team-mates.

“You need to be ready for every game, even if you’re not in the team from the first minute.

“That showed today and we got three points and I helped. That’s all about football. You never know what can happen.

“The most important thing is three points. Four games, three wins one draw. We are going up in the table, so everyone is happy right now.”

The Clarets defied the Storm Dennis conditions to produce a superb-away day display which propelled them clear of the Saints and within a point of Manchester United in ninth spot.

And they were helped on their way by a fastest away goal the Clarets had ever scored in the Premier League as Westwood curled in another trademark corner kick.

Ings let the ball pass him and goalkeeper Alex McCarthy was already behind the line when he cleared the ball as far as Ben Mee, who made sure by ramming the loose ball into the net.

“I thought Ben tried to claim it,” said Westwood, who was able to chalk up his second goal of the campaign with just 93 seconds gone.

“Luckily for me it was already over the line. It's a massive win for us and I'm delighted for Vyds.

“We said at half-time when we scored we sat off them a bit too much.

“The gaffer said we need to get more on the front foot and I think the second half won us the game.

“Even when we were on a bad run we never got our heads down here.

“The character in there is phenomenal. On the back of three difficult games this one today was massive for us.”