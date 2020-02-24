Vydra: I Need Good Stats

Matej Vydra is looking to stay in the goal-scoring groove after his persistence again paid off.

Vydra followed up his winning strike against Southampton – his first goal in 511 days – with another crucial effort against Bournemouth on Saturday.

His coolly taken opener set up a 3-0 win for the Clarets, who made it back-to-back victories and four wins from the last five games to climb into the top half of the Premier League.

And Vydra hopes there are more to come after he helped to kill off the Cherries, who had two goals disallowed through VAR on an eventful afternoon at Turf Moor.

“I’m just happy because I can help with the goals,” said Vydra – whose last league goal at Turf Moor had also come against Bournemouth in September, 2018.

“The strikers count about the goals and assists and I have to have good stats to be involved in the team.

“I scored and we won so I could not be more happy. At 0-0 I missed two chances so I was disappointed, but everyone was saying keep being ready and the chance will come in the second half.

“They were right and finally I scored. We were 1-0 up and then VAR helped us again but the rules are the rules, which was good for us.

“And then it was 2-0 and I think we had the game under control. We had so many counter-attacks and it was just time before the third goal came.”

Dwight McNeil capped an outstanding second-half display with the Clarets’ final goal as Sean Dyche’s men wrapped up a seventh home win of the campaign to keep Bournemouth in relegation danger.

Jay Rodriguez early followed up his match-winner at Bournemouth in December with the vital second goal from the penalty spot after VAR ruled Adam Smith had handled the ball to launch a counter-attack which the visitors thought had brought them an equaliser.

That took Rodriguez’s tally for the season to eight as he helped overcome the absence of Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes by striking up an effective partnership with Vydra on a popular first league start for the Czech since early November, 2018.

“Before the game I was the last name announced in our team and, of course, I heard the crowd and it was very good from them,” added Vydra.

“As I said last week, I can’t be more grateful because I have been here for one-and-a-half years and they are still behind me.

“I’ve felt very good support from the fans and I can’t be more grateful. I’ve not played so many games for Burnley but they still support me and I’m very happy for that.”

The Clarets’ inspired run since suffering four straight defeats immediately after Christmas has propelled them 13 points clear of the relegation places and to within two points of Wolves in eighth place.

That may yet be the final spot for European qualification, although Vydra is looking no further forward than next Saturday’s trip to an out-of-sorts Newcastle United.

“It’s a very good run for us. We have to stay focused step by step. No-one wants to drop their performance so we have to push each other for a better performance in the next game and the next game after that,” he said.

“We will see where we can finish and you never know what can happen.”