Burnley's Professional Development League clash with Leeds United this afternoon (Monday) has been postponed.

The top-of-the-table clash was due to be played at Curzon Ashton's Tameside Stadium, but has been called off due to the adverse weather conditions over the past few days.

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, the Clarets return to Premier League Cup action on Thursday, against Blackburn Rovers at Morecambe's Globe Arena.