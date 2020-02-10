U23s' Game Postponed

The U23s’ game against Birmingham City this afternoon (Monday) has been postponed.

The Development League fixture was due to be played at Stalybridge Celtic but has been called off due to the adverse weather conditions and a waterlogged pitch at Bower Fold.

Details of the re-arranged fixture will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, the Clarets’ hopes of going through in the Premier League Cup have been ended.

Middlesbrough’s 4-1 win over Blackburn Rovers means Boro and Blackburn will finish in the top two places in Group G to progress to the knock-out phase.

The Clarets – who play their final group fixture against Rovers at Morecambe FC on Thursday, 20 February – are guaranteed to finish third in the group following their 1-0 win at Crystal Palace last Thursday.

The 23s play their next game against league champions and top-two rivals Leeds United at Curzon Ashton next Monday (2pm).