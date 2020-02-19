U23s' Cup Derby Called Off

The Under-23s’ Premier League Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers scheduled for Thursday afternoon has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Morecambe’s Globe Arena.

A pitch inspection – allied to an on-going forecast for further heavy rain – ruled the surface unplayable with a date for the re-arranged game to be confirmed in due course.

The home fixture is the Clarets’ last in Group G with qualification to the knock-out stages no longer possible.

Leaders Blackburn have already booked their passage through, along with Middlesbrough, who play Crystal Palace on Friday evening.

A win for Boro along with dropped points for Blackburn would see the Teessiders top the group, with the Clarets already guaranteed to finish third.