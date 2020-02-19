Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

U23s' Cup Derby Called Off

Premier League Cup fixture with Blackburn postponed due to waterlogged pitch

3 Hours ago

The Under-23s’ Premier League Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers scheduled for Thursday afternoon has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Morecambe’s Globe Arena.

A pitch inspection – allied to an on-going forecast for further heavy rain – ruled the surface unplayable with a date for the re-arranged game to be confirmed in due course.

The home fixture is the Clarets’ last in Group G with qualification to the knock-out stages no longer possible.

Leaders Blackburn have already booked their passage through, along with Middlesbrough, who play Crystal Palace on Friday evening.

A win for Boro along with dropped points for Blackburn would see the Teessiders top the group, with the Clarets already guaranteed to finish third.

 


Advertisement block

Related articles

Match Reports

Wolves XI 3 Burnley U23s 1

3 August 2018

The Clarets’ development squad ended a successful pre-season pre-training camp with a 3-1 loss against a strong Wolves side at the Midlanders’ Compton Park training ground.

Read full article

Club News

It's A McNeil Deal

21 January 2019

Burnley Football Club is delighted to have secured the long-term future of teenage winger Dwight McNeil.

Read full article

Club News

Philliskirk Salutes Scholars

11 May 2019

Read full article

Host Families Required For Academy Players

20 January 2020

Burnley FC’s Academy is currently recruiting for host families to provide accommodation for apprentices and young players, aged 16-21.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Date Set For Youth Cup Quarter-Final

5 Hours ago

The Clarets will play their FA Youth Cup quarter-final at Manchester City on Wednesday, 4 March (kick-off 7pm).

Read full article

Club News

Reward A Claret!

18 February 2020

Read full article

Club News

SHOP: You Can Now Personalise Gifts and Souvenirs In Store

18 February 2020

Read full article

Club News

Confidence In Safe Hands With Pope

17 February 2020

Nick Pope says confidence is key as the Clarets keep their season an ‘open book’.

Read full article

View more