U23s' Clash With Rovers Gets New Date

Burnley's U23 Premier League Cup tie with Blackburn Rovers will be played next Tuesday at Oldham Athletic.

The Group G fixture at Boundary Park has been scheduled for 25th February (KO 2pm) after the original date was washed out by a waterlogged pitch at Morecambe.

As a result, the Clarets' Professional Development League fixture at Sheffield Wednesday on Monday 24th February will be re-arranged.

The U23s' fixture against Wigan Athletic - scheduled for Friday 28th February at Curzon Ashton - has also been postponed and will be given a new date.

The PL Cup home derby against Rovers is the Clarets’ last game in the competition, with qualification to the knock-out stages no longer possible.

Group winners Blackburn have already booked their passage through, along with Middlesbrough who drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace on Friday night to end their hopes of pipping Rovers for top spot. Burnley are guaranteed to finish third. Admission details for the game at Boundary Park will be released on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Clarets' Lancashire FA Youth Cup semi-final at Wigan Athletic has also been moved.

The game was due to be played on Tuesday 3rd March but due to Burnley's FA Youth Cup quarter-final at Manchester City the following night, the county cup tie will now be played at Christopher Park on Tuesday 31st March (KO 1pm).