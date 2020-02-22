U23s' Clash With Rovers Gets New Date

Burnley's U23 Premier League Cup tie with Blackburn Rovers will be played next Tuesday at Oldham Athletic.
The Group G fixture at Boundary Park has been scheduled for 25th February (KO 2pm) after the original date was washed out by a waterlogged pitch at Morecambe.
As a result, the Clarets' Professional Development League fixture at Sheffield Wednesday on Monday 24th February will be re-arranged.
The U23s' fixture against Wigan Athletic - scheduled for Friday 28th February at Curzon Ashton - has also been postponed and will be given a new date.
The PL Cup home derby against Rovers is the Clarets’ last game in the competition, with qualification to the knock-out stages no longer possible.
Meanwhile, the Clarets' Lancashire FA Youth Cup semi-final at Wigan Athletic has also been moved.
The game was due to be played on Tuesday 3rd March but due to Burnley's FA Youth Cup quarter-final at Manchester City the following night, the county cup tie will now be played at Christopher Park on Tuesday 31st March (KO 1pm).