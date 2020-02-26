Turf Moor Proud To Host Burnley 10k

Turf Moor is to play host to the town’s biggest charitable running event, the Asda Foundation Burnley 10k.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche and members of the Clarets’ squad helped kick off this year’s event, which will see thousands visit Turf Moor to start and finish the run on Sunday, 28 June.

Speaking as he helped the run's launch at the Clarets’ Barnfield Training Centre – along with the event’s official partner charities – Dyche said: “There is always a great buzz in the town on Burnley 10k day so it’s great that we as a club can get even more involved and host the event this year.

“I hope you’ll all pull on your trainers and support this great event and the many charities which will benefit.”

Working in partnership with the Clarets and Burnley Borough Council, Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, who organise the 10k, hopes to increase community engagement and encourage even more people to get involved with the event, either through taking part or volunteering.

Mike Tomlinson, CEO of Run For All said: “Burnley has always been one of my favourite events and as a Burnley season-ticket holder I’m really pleased we have been able to establish a partnership with the club.

“The club is at the heart of the local community and we hope together we can continue to help charities across the town to raise thousands of pounds.”

Runners can take part in the event – one of the most loved in the North West – for fun, personal challenge or to raise funds for charity.

They are especially encouraged to support the event’s partner charities which include Burnley FC in the Community, Pendleside Hospice, Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Child Action North West and Burnley Leisure Trust.

Neil Hart, Chief Executive Officer of Burnley FC said: “We’re pleased to help launch this year’s run and to work with Run for All to encourage more people to take part in this fantastic local event.

“Once again, runners can help raise funds to support the non-profit work of Burnley FC in the Community – work that now touches the lives of over 33,000 people every year.

“I’ll be running for BFCitC this year and we look forward to welcoming new and returning fundraisers to the 2020 team!”

Attracting runners of all abilities, entrants will follow the same route as previous years with just a change to the start/finish location.

Starting at Turf Moor runners will turn onto Todmordon Road before a 2k section through Towneley Park.

They will follow the tree-lined causeway out of the park for a long downhill section along Todmorden Road. The route then levels out to cross Harry Potts Way at Turf Moor and follows Belvedere Road before turning into Thompson Park and taking in the boating lake and Italian Gardens.

Runners leave Thompson Park at Queen Victoria Road and head up Queens Park Road into Brun Valley before taking Harry Potts Way to the stadium finish.

The event is sponsored by the Asda Foundation, Burnley Borough Council, Burnley FC, Burnley Express, BBC Radio Lancashire, Arla Protein, High5, Motorpoint, Runderwear and Aftershokz.

Run for Burnley FC in the Community

As an official partner charity of the Burnley 10k, Burnley FC in the Community have a limited number of charity places available in the event.

We are offering charity places for a £10 registration fee and a minimum sponsorship amount of £45, with all funds raised supporting our charity work in the local community.

For the Burnley 10k 2020 we aim to have a bigger team of BFCitC runners than ever before! Runners will receive a fundraising pack, fundraising support and a free Burnley FC in the Community t-shirt to wear on the day when they sign up to run for us.

To sign up to run for BFCitC click here, or for more information contact Sinead on s.kennedypeers@burnleyfc.com or 01282 704 716.

For more information on the Burnley 10k visit www.runforall.com.