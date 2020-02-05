TICKET UPDATE: Newcastle v Burnley

Newcastle United v Burnley

Saturday 29th February

Kick off – 15:00





We have successfully secured a further allocation of tickets. This is the final allocation. The additional tickets will go on sale on Thursday 6th February at 5pm to season ticket holders with 4000 loyalty points, please see the amended loyalty points schedule if you do not have 4000 points.

Tickets

Adults - £30

Over 65s - £23

Under 18 - £17

Full time student - £23

Loyalty points schedule



Season ticket holders with 6000 points (maximum 1 per clarets number)

Online only – Saturday 1st February at 12:30pm

Ticket office – Monday 3rd February at 9:15am

Season ticket holders with 4000 points (maximum 1 per clarets number)

Online only - Thursday 6th February at 5:00pm

Ticket office - Friday 7th February at 9:15am



Season ticket holders with 2000 points (maximum 1 per clarets number)

Online only - Friday 7th February at 5:00pm (Subject to availability)

Ticket office - Monday 10th February at 9:15am (Subject to availability)

Season ticket holders (maximum 1 per clarets number)

Online only - Monday 10th February at 5:00pm (Subject to availability)

Ticket office - Tuesday 11th February at 9:15am (Subject to availability)

General sale (maximum 4 per clarets number)

Wednesday 12th February at 9:15am (Subject to availability)

Please note: you will need to use a clarets number with purchase history in order to buy tickets for this game.

Ticket sales



The methods of sale are online, in person or by postal application.

The final day for online sales is Wednesday 26th February at 12pm. We will not post any tickets after this date.

The final sales date is Friday 28th February at 12pm.

Important information regarding online sales for this fixture:

The tickets are to be collected from the ticket office at Burnley Football Club if you select 'collect' as the fulfilment option for this fixture.