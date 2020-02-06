Skip to site footer
Senior: We Will Need To Be At Our Best

U23s defender Joel Senior insists side are up for the challenge

4 Hours ago

Joel Senior insists the U23s will keep pushing to progress in the Premier League Cup, as the Clarets travel to Crystal Palace this afternoon.

Although, the Clarets would have to win their next two fixtures in the competition, with Middlesbrough losing both of their next two, for any hope of qualification into the knockout rounds.

Burnley take on the Eagles this afternoon in London, before playing their final group G fixture next week against table-toppers, Blackburn Rovers.

And Senior admits there is belief in the camp to push on and keep the cup dreams alive and have a good mix of players to finish the second half of the season strong.

The former Curzon Ashton right-back said:"Obviously a lot of the lads have gone out on loan now and good luck to them, but it’s time for me and the other older boys in the team to step up and show we’re leaders on and off the pitch.

"As a team, we can maintain the impressive results we have been getting since the start of the season and it’s for me and the other lads to keep the standard high in games and in training, by guiding the younger players when needed.

"It’s a big game that we need to get a good result out of to have any ambition of getting through to the next round, which is clearly the aim, so the team are all prepared and excited for the tie, which we need to be at our best to win, because we know we’re against tough opposition.

"It's a competition we want to do well in and the edge of cup matches are always different, but it’s good to have something different to a league game knowing if we come away with a bad result we may be out of the competition, so I’m looking forward to it.

"The younger lads have come in and done well and I think that showed on Monday night against Bolton, who had a much more experienced side, the more games they play the more they will come into their own and gain confidence.

"Obviously, it’s also a good opportunity to show their ability against players older than there used to playing against but since they’ve come into the team I’ve been impressed!"

When the two teams met back in November, goals from Ali Koiki and a last minute equaliser from goalkeeper Adam Legzdins, ensured the honours were even at the Barnfield Training Centre.

Palace currently sit bottom of Group G, with their only point in the competition coming against the Clarets.

The game kicks off at 2:00pm at Dulwich Hamlet's Champion Hill Stadium, with live updates avaliable on Twitter.

The match will also be streamed LIVE, on Crystal Palace's official for a fee of £3, please see the link below on how to register.

https://www.cpfc.co.uk/news/2020/february/crystal-palace-under-23s-v-burnley-watch-live/


