REPORT: Crystal Palace U23s 0 Burnley U23s 1

The Clarets kept their Premier League Cup campaign hopes alive, with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Thursday afternoon, at Champion Hill.

An 82nd minute winner from 18-year old Mitch George, means the Clarets can still qualify into the knockout stages, although Andy Farrell’s side would need to beat Group G leaders, Blackburn Rovers, later this month and need Middlesbrough to lose their last two fixtures.

It was a young Burnley side, that had eight youth team scholars starting the game, with another coming off the bench, in Rhys Fenlon, with just 20 minutes played, to replace the injured Chris Conn-Clarke.

There was also an U23s debut for midfielder and first-year scholar, Dylan Moonan, who replaced Mace Goodridge in the centre, with four changes from the side that beat Bolton Wanderers 2-0 on Monday evening.

There were no chances for either side in the first half, with the only effort on target coming from Max Thompson just five minutes before the break, after firing the ball straight at Webber from just outside the area.

Thompson action.jpg

However, Andy Farrell’s side came out bright in the second half and came close through Thompson once again.

This time, the young striker picked up the ball just inside the area, before striking an effort straight at Webber once again, standing tall between the Palace sticks.

Just a few minutes later, the visitors had another opportunity, as the lively Ne-Jai Tucker worked his down the left, before teeing up Moonan, who lofted the ball just over the bar from 20 yards out.

And Tucker then came close himself on the hour mark, after weaving into the area and curling the ball just wide of the post, as the away side pushed to open the scoring.

Tucker action.jpg

Farrell’s side, who certainly dominated the opening 20 minutes of the first half, then came close through Bobby Thomas, after the towering defender crashed a header just over the bar.

But The Clarets’ pressure paid off and got their deserved goal with eight minutes to go.

Pruti rose highest from a corner to glance a header into the path of George, who turned the ball home past Webber to break the deadlock.

And despite late pressure from the hosts, Farrell’s side held on and got a deserved three points at Dulwich Hamlet’s Champion Hill Stadium.

The Clarets will face Blackburn Rovers at Morecambe’s Globe Arena on 20th February, with a victory once again needed.

BURNLEY: Jensen, Patterson, Pruti, Thomas, Rain, Conn-Clarke (Fenlon 20), Moonan, Woods, Tucker, George (Senior 90), Thompson.

Subs: McMahon, Rooney.


