Match Previews

Rain: We Will Grow Stronger Every Week

Second-year scholar Matty Rain looks ahead to Leeds United clash

Just now

Defender Matty Rain believes the youngsters stepping up to the U23s will 'grow stronger' game by game, as the Clarets host Leeds United on Monday afternoon.

After 11 key members of Andy Farrell's side left the club on loan in January, it opened the door for the likes of Rain, alongside a handful of other scholars to make the step up the U23 set up.

Rain has been one of 10 scholars, that have featured over the last couple of games, winning both of them with impressive performances, with second-year scholars Chris Conn-Clarke, Max Thompson and Mitch George all finding the net.

Rain insists his young teammates will only grow stronger and improve the more matches they feature in for the U23s, although he knows his side are in for a tough game against second-placed Leeds United, at Curzon Ashton's Tameside Stadium.

But a win for Farrell's side will see the Clarets rise to second and close the gap to just one point with league leaders Birmingham City.

Rain action2.jpg

The former Liverpool left-back said: "We will definitely be looking to build on the Palace performance from the other week and bring that form into the game on Monday.

"As a group we have been working so hard for each other and we have done what’s been asked of us which has got us the results and the good performances in previous games.

"Leeds are always a good side, from their 18s to 23s, they have lots of players that are all good on the ball, and they will have lots of attacking threats that can cause us problems, so we will have to prepared and ready for what they bring.

"But I think all the lads that have stepped up to the U23s recently have all performed really well and worked their hardest and it has been showing on the pitch.

"I think as we go from game to game, we will just grow stronger and stronger as people start to gain more confidence."

United currently sit second, level on points with Burnley and have won just one game in their last five matches.

When the two sides met earlier in the season, it finished 1-1 at Elland Road, with Josh Benson - currently on loan at Grimsby Town - grabbed the Clarets' goal that evening.

The matchs kicks off at 2:00pm at the Tameside Stadium, with live updates avaliable on Twitter (@Burnleyofficial).

 


