PREVIEW: Burnley v Arsenal

The Clarets face Arsenal at Turf Moor on Sunday knowing that a first Premier League victory in the fixture will take them above the Gunners in the table.

The sides are locked together on 30 points with Arsenal just three places better off in 10th thanks to a superior goal difference.

The former champions have steadied the ship since former player Mikel Arteta replaced Unai Emery as manager in December.

But after beating Leicester City and Manchester United, the Clarets have put themselves back in striking distance and will leapfrog Arteta’s men with a seventh home win of the season.

“People have talked more about the bumps in the road for us this year,” said Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

“(But) it is a fact if we can take care of that. It’s not easy. They are a good side with new manager etc. But we’ve shown we can compete against the best.

“We have done that many times and especially in the last couple of games against top-six clubs and taken maximum points.

“So, we certainly go in there clear-minded and with that edge to go and perform and go and win.”

Team news

New signing Josh Brownhill is available for the Clarets but isn’t expected to start.

Phil Bardsley is back in contention after a back injury but Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Ashley Barnes remain sidelined by injury.

Arsenal have top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back from a three-match ban and defender David Luiz is also available following suspension.

New defensive signings Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari are eligible to feature but on-loan Southampton full-back Soares isn’t expected to travel to Turf Moor.

Defenders Sead Kolasinac and Shkodran Mustafi face fitness checks but Callum Chambers, Kieran Tierney and Reiss Nelson are all out.

Form guide

The Clarets – knocked out of the FA Cup a week ago – are seeking three successive league wins for the first time since April.

Sean Dyche’s men have won four and lost four of their last eight games.

Arsenal – 10th in the table and level on points with the Clarets – have lost one of their last nine games in all competitions.

However, the Gunners are without a Premier League win since New Year’s Day.

Their last away defeat in the league came at Leicester City in early November.

Opposition camp

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta: “Burnley are one of the most English brands. What they do, they do it really, really well and they’re specialists at that.

“The type of game that they want to play makes it really difficult for the opponent, so we need to be ready for a battle, be clever and take the game the way we want.

“We will go there with complete focus and energy and a very clear plan, because if not, they are very hard to deal with.”

Match stats

The Clarets are looking for a first Premier League win over Arsenal at the 12th attempt.

Burnley haven’t had a draw in their last 17 league games. The Gunners have drawn 12 of their 24 league games this season – the most in the Premier League.

The Gunners have drawn their last four away league games. They haven’t drawn five in a row away from home since 1948.

Clarets winger Robbie Brady will make his 250th appearance in English football if he figures.

Referee

Chris Kavanagh

VAR

Gary Beswick

Kick-off

Sunday 2pm