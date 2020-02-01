Pope Gunning For Another 'Scalp'

Nick Pope is looking for another ‘scalp’ as the Clarets aim to sign off ahead of the Premier League’s first mid-winter ‘break’ on a high.

Burnley face Arsenal on Sunday before a two-week breather incorporated into the schedule for the first time.

Sean Dyche’s men take on the Gunners after beating top-six sides Leicester City and Manchester United to pull themselves seven points clear of the relegation places.

And after his penalty save helped Burnley beat the high-flying Foxes at a raucous Turf Moor a fortnight ago, the Clarets’ number-one wants a repeat against an Arsenal side level on points in the table.

“We want Turf Moor to be an intimidating tough place to come. That what it has been historically down the years and that’s what we want to maintain,” said Pope.

“As players we take pride in that and the fans take pride in that as well.

“I go away with England and the lads mention about Turf Moor being a tough place. They mention about not wanting to come to our place and that’s what you want to hear.

“You want to get amongst them and make sure they know they’ve been in a game and it will be like that for the Arsenal game.

“They are traditionally a top-six team. We’ve just picked up results against two of them and this is another big-six team we want to get a result against.

“These are big games for our fans and that’s why you want to be in the Premier League.

“We want to take the energy from the last two games and put it into this one and put everything on the line, knowing we’ve got a break after this game.”

As well as helping the Clarets’ bounce back from a four-game losing run, Pope’s performances last month have also earned him a nomination in the shortlist for the January PFA Bristol Street Motors player of the month award.

And the England international is in good spirits as the Clarets look to bounce back from their FA Cup exit a week ago and pick up where they left off in the Premier League.

“When you win games things are just better,” Pope added.

“It’s hard to do in the Premier League, back-to-back and to do that get six points in such a short space of time was a real lift for the whole group.

“Two results in four days and have really kick-started our season again after going through a bad period.

“Teams like us will go through bad period. We are used to that. We’re experienced. You’ve really got to see that as a norm and be level-headed and look for the next result.

“That’s what we have done and managed to get over the line against Leicester and went to Old Trafford and played really well there and got another three points, which was well deserved.

“We’ll be doing our best to keep it going. I think you always want to be looking up and catching the teams in front of you.”