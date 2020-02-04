Skip to site footer
New Venue For U23 Fixture

Game switched from Turf Moor as young striker heads out on loan

2 Hours ago

The Clarets’ Under-23 Professional Development League fixture at home to Birmingham City has been moved to Stalybridge Celtic.

The game on Monday, 10 February was originally scheduled to be played at Turf Moor but will now be played at Bower Fold (kick-off 2pm).

Meanwhile, Academy striker Jayden Major, 17, has joined Clitheroe on a work-experience loan.

The second-year scholar could figure for the Blues at Marske in the BetVictor North-West Division on Tuesday night.

Major had a previous spell in the division on loan spell Trafford earlier this season.


