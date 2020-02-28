Mee: The Place Is Buzzing

Ben Mee wants the Clarets’ feel-good factor to keep propelling them up the Premier League table.

Burnley have hit the top 10 on the back of an unbeaten five-match run which has brought them 13 points from a possible 15.

The way the weekend fixture list falls, Sean Dyche’s men could be back up to eighth by Saturday night and only a point behind sixth-placed Manchester United.

And Mee admits it’s a good time to be a Claret as his troops prepare to go to Newcastle United on Saturday in search of a third successive away win.

“There’s a really good feel about the place,” said the skipper.

“There’s a buzz around training, there’s a buzz around the place.

“We’re excited for the next game. We want the next game to come quickly and that all bodes well.

“The motivation is certainly there for all of to achieve a good points’ tally going into these final games.

“There’s a good run-in and everything is there for us to go and achieve something really good.

“It’s enjoyable winning games and we’ve been on a good run and it would be nice to keep that momentum going.

“We’re hitting good form at the right times. The lads are looking good, the strikers are in-form, coming in and doing well, we’re keeping clean sheets at good times and competition is high.

“It’s looking good at the minute and we want to keep it that way.”

Victory at St James’ Park for the first time since 1976 would take Burnley to the 40-point mark, matching last season’s final tally.

They would also reach the landmark faster than the 2017/18 season when Dyche’s side finished seventh in the table to qualify for Europe.

Inevitably talk has surfaced about another possible tilt at the Europa League for next season, with an eighth-place finish potentially enough to book a spot in the qualifying rounds.

Mee has no wish to deny the dreamers but is not looking that far ahead himself.

“We don’t mind people getting excited. That’s what it’s about,” added the defender – an ever-present again so far this season to help goalkeeper Nick Pope record a joint league high of 10 clean sheets.

“But we focus on what we need to do and not get ahead of ourselves. I think that’s what we’ve been really good at in the past years and what takes us so far.

“We focus on what’s ahead of us and shut out that noise about anything else.

“We’ll see where it takes us. We want to progress up the table and see where we can go and how many points we can achieve.

“If we win this, we get to 40 points, which is a big prize at the end of the game.

“We want to reach that mark as soon as we can and then see where we can go.”