MATCH GUIDE: Southampton v Burnley

Information for all supporters travelling to St Mary's Stadium ahead of the game on Saturday 15th February, 3pm KO:

TRAVELLING TO THE STADIUM

PLEASE NOTE: Due to the adverse weather conditions, please double check your travel arrangements with the providers you are using.

Please bear in mind that you may need to make alternative travel arrangements to and from the stadium - contact your travel provider for more information.

TURNSTILES

The away turnstiles are located on the north side of the stadium. Visiting supporters can use turnstiles K, L, or M to access the away stand.

The turnstiles will be opened 90 minutes prior to kick-off.

BRINGING ITEMS INSIDE THE STADIUM

It is encouraged that you do not bring anything with you unless you absolutely have to.

Due to the weather, you are allowed into the stadium with small, folded umbrellas that have to remain with you as there is nowhere to store these. No large golfing umbrellas or pointed tip umbrellas will be allowed inside the stadium, and you are not allowed to put an umbrella up whilst inside the stadium.

SMOKING

This stadium is completely smoke-free. Smoking (including electronic cigarettes) is prohibited in ALL areas.

BANNERS

There is only a limited amount of space to display banners within the stadium. Banners above 1 metre square will not be accepted unless they have a fire certificate to say they are safe.

Banners above 3 metres square have to be pre-arranged with the safety officer and may be refused. They must not obstruct the view of others, cover advertising signs or cause a safety hazard.

Banners must not display any abusive or threatening words, images or political statements.

FOOD AND DRINK

St Mary's Stadium sells have vegan sausage rolls and vegetarian hotdogs, along with hotdogs, pies and cheeseburgers. Meal deals are also available.

More information about the food and drink on offer can be found in the supporters guide.

MORE INFORMATION

If you have any questions, please see Southampton's matchday guide (PDF) or email supporterrelations@saintsfc.co.uk.