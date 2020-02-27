MATCH GUIDE: Newcastle v Burnley

Information for all supporters travelling to St James' Park ahead of the game on Saturday 29th February, 3pm KO:

TRAVELLING TO THE STADIUM

Travel advice can be found in Newcastle United's visiting supporters guide on pages 4 and 5.

TURNSTILES

Visiting supporers will be at turnstiles 91-94 which can be found in the Leazes Stand.

Turnstiles in all areas of the stadium open 90 minutes before kick off.

BRINGING ITEMS INSIDE THE STADIUM

For security reasons, your bag will be searched when you arrive at the stadium.

Large bags or suitcases are not allowed. Glasses, weapons or pyrotechnics are banned from the stadium.

SMOKING

This stadium is completely smoke-free. Smoking (including electronic cigarettes) is prohibited in ALL areas.

FOOD AND DRINK

The kiosks inside the stadium serve a range of food including pizzas, burgers and pies. A full range of hot and cold drinks, as well as confectionery, are also available.

MORE INFORMATION

If you have any questions, please see Newcastle's matchday guide (PDF), look at the FAQs on their website or ask the Local Heroes on matchday.