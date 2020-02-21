MATCH GUIDE: Burnley v Bournemouth

Please see below information if you are coming to the game:

TICKETS

There are still tickets available to purchase for home supporters. These can be purchased at the Turf Moor ticket office from 9:15am until kick off.

All tickets must be purchased from the Turf Moor ticket office; there are no cash turnstiles on matchday.

FANZONE

We will be showing the Chelsea v Spurs game (KO 12:30pm) live on the big screen.

Food, drinks promotions and family activities hosted by our community department and vendors will also be available in the fanzone, which is located in the North Car Park.

CLARETS FOR FOODBANKS

Wheelie bin collection points will be around Turf Moor which will be manned by the North Manchester Clarets - please donate food or toiletry items for the Burnley Community Kitchen foodbank.

More information on what you can donate can be found here.

If you can't find a bin, please head to the Community Unit in the Fanzone from 12pm to make your donation.

TURNSTILES

Turnstiles will open from 12:45pm, ahead of the 3pm KO.

A late arrival turnstile will be open in each stand until half time.

PAYMENT INSIDE THE STADIUM

If you want to buy anything within the stadium, you can pay by card or cash. Make sure you bring your contactless payment cards to speed up your purchase.

CASH POINT: There are no cash points available in the ground. However if you do need money, there is a cash point located at Lyndhurst Road (located a couple of blocks away from the club) and one located opposite the Turf pub on Yorkshire Street. Card payments are accepted at the club shop, the ticket office and all concourse kiosks around the stadium.

FOOD AND DRINK

Turf Moor has refreshments available, including:

Hollands pies - £3.50

Hotdogs - £3.50

Pint of beer - £4

Hot and soft drinks - £2

Meal deals are also available.

VISITING SUPPORTERS WITH ACCESSABILITY REQUIREMENTS

If you are travelling to Turf Moor and have any specific accessibility needs for your matchday visit, or need assistance to plan your day with us, then please find more information on our website.

You can also contact our matchday access team who will be able to give your personalised advice.

Our Supporter Liasion Officer, Anita Goodenough, can be contacted via email at slo@burnelyfc.com, or by phone on 01282 704717.

BRIAN PILKINGTON

We will be having a minute's silence, right before kick off, in rememberence of club legend Brian Pilkington. We ask that fans please come to their seats a little earlier to be a part of this.

HEADS UP CAMPAIGN

BFC in the Community will be promoting mental health awareness at this match, with visitors from the local health trust in the fanzone available for more information.

Find out more on our website.

CLARETS STORE

We have lots of special offers available this weekend - keep your eyes peeled on our social media channels and website to find out more!

These are also available online.

Store opening times:

Clarets Store at Turf Moor: 9am - kickoff then for an hour after final whistle

Clarets Store at Charter Walk: 9am - 5:30pm.

If you require any more information, please click here to be directed to our access and stadium guides.