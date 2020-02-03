Lowton: We're In A Great Position

Matt Lowton is aiming for a big finish when the Clarets get back to Premier League duty.

Sean Dyche’s men have dug deep to transform their fortunes in a superb three-match unbeaten run.

After slipping down the table on the back of a four-match losing streak post-Christmas, Burnley have bounced back to beat Leicester City and Manchester United and take a first point from Arsenal in 11 attempts.

And after the chance to re-charge their batteries in the Premier League’s first winter break, Lowton will be looking to pick up where he and his team-mates have left off.

“They’re three tough games we’ve just played and we’ve got the points there so we are all buzzing,” said the Clarets’ defender, who has bounced back himself after a tough time either side of the festive programme.

“It’s a nice break now to get the legs rested and then we’ll be looking to finish the season off strong.

“We have put ourselves in a great position and we will keep building to put points on the board and try and finish as high as we can.”

Lowton helped the Clarets keep a second successive clean sheet as he bagged the man-of-the-match honours in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with the Gunners.

And with 13 games to go, Dyche’s side have lifted themselves back up to 11th place in the table – seven points clear of the drop zone – by playing some of their best football of the season.

“I thought the performance was bang-on,” Lowton added after Arsenal were left hanging on at a buoyant Turf Moor.

“We didn’t quite get the finishes we needed to get three points.

“But as long as the performances are there and we keep building.

“The last three games have been tough on paper and we’ve come out with seven points, so we’re going in the right direction.

“Three games ago we were looking over our shoulders with three tough games coming up.

“But it shows the character and the squad depth we’ve got to come away with seven points from those three games and now we’re looking to build on it.”