Weekend Loan Review

A close look at how all the young Clarets out on loan fared over the weekend's fixtures

Seven of the U23s were all in action over the weekend for their respective loan clubs around the country.

U23s skipper Anthony Glennon and playmaker Josh Benson both started for Grimsby Town, against Bradford City at Valley Parade in-front a crowd of over 17,000, where former Claret Luke Hendrie scored a late equaliser for the Mariners in a 1-1 draw.

Ryan Cooney and Adam Phillips both completed 90 minutes, in Morecambe's 1-1 draw with Mansfield Town at the Globe Arena.

Midfiedler Christian N'Guessan was an unused substitue for Oldham, in the Latics' 2-1 defeat at Crewe.

Rob Harker made his debut for Hartlepool United, after joining two weeks ago, the towering striker marked his first game with an assist, after teeing up Luke Molyneux to slot home the opener in the sixth minute.

Defender Jordan Cropper started his fourth consecutive match for Chesterfield, as the Spireites beat Wrexham 3-2 at the Proact Stadium.

Meanwhile, Olatunde Bayode and Scott Wilson, who are on loan at Curzon Ashton and Blyth Spartans respectively, are both currently injured.

Pictures courtesy of Grimsby Town/ Lee Blease and Hartlepool United.