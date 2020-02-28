Skip to site footer
Not at the match? Listen LIVE with Clarets Player

10 Hours ago

Listen LIVE on Saturday as the Clarets take on Newcastle United at St. James' Park....

It's a 3pm kick off in Newcastle on Saturday, as the Clarets look to continue their fantastic run of recent results.

And if you're not going to the game, why wait for the highlights when you can listen to LIVE audio commentary via Clarets Player?

Purchase a monthly pass now for only £4.49 to listen LIVE to the game, as well as live press conferences during the week from manager Sean Dyche.

And of course, all subscribers also get first viewings of pre and post match interviews, behind the scenes footage and much, much more.

GET YOUR MONTHLY PASS HERE

And make sure to download the official club app so you can listen on the go: https://www.burnleyfootballclub.com/fans/burnley-fc-official-app/


