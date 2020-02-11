Skip to site footer
Jay-Rod Is January Winner

Striker lands LoveBet prize for the first time after big finish to the month

4 Hours ago

Jay Rodriguez takes home the monthly prize.

Jay Rodriguez is the LoveBet Player of the Month for January.

The striker topped a supporters’ poll to win the prize for the first time this season.

Rodriguez scored three times during January – including a double in the Clarets’ FA Cup third-round win over Peterborough United.

He also helped Sean Dyche’s men to crucial back-to-back wins in the Premier League.

And his stunning goal at Manchester United was key to the Clarets securing a first victory at Old Trafford since 1962.

“That was obviously a highlight and made it a big end to the month in the league for all of us,” said Rodriguez.

“We’ve got ourselves into a good position now and we want to keep the momentum going.

“On a personal level, it’s great to win this award for the first time and I’d like to thank all the supporters who voted for me.”

Rodriguez will receive his trophy from one of the fans who chose him as their winner ahead of the home game against Bournemouth on Saturday, 22 February.


