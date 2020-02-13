It's Saint Ollie!

Ollie Younger has secured a loan move to St Patrick’s Athletic to help them launch their League of Ireland campaign.

The Clarets’ defender has joined the Dublin-based club ahead of their season opener at home to Waterford on Friday night.

The Saints play in Ireland's Premier Division and will offer Younger the chance of valuable first-team experience after agreeing a stay until July.

The 20-year-old central defender – who has spent more than a decade progressing through the ranks at Turf Moor – takes the number of young players loaned out since the turn of the year to a dozen.

Younger has been a regular at Under-23 level for the Clarets and will now be looking to make a positive impression with St Patrick’s, who won the last of their nine national titles in 2013.

Meanwhile, Clarets goalkeeper Kai Calderbank-Park joined Hyde United on a work experience loan basis in time to make a winning debut for the Northern Premier League side in their League Cup win at Widnes on Wednesday night.