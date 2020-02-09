REPORT: Hull City U18s 2 Burnley U18s 4

A youthful Burnley side came away with all three points against Hull City on Saturday, with a 4-2 win over the Tigers in the Professional Development League.

Goals from Jayden Major, Finlay Armstrong, Corey Brennan and U16 youngster, Kade Ratchford, saw Tony Philliskirk's side move five points clear of fourth place, and close the gap to nine points, to second place Sheffield United.

It was a very young Burnley side lining up at Bishop Burton College, with all the regular scholars unavaliable, after featuring for the U23s on Thursday, there was just two second-year scholars in the 11, with a defence of first-year scholars and a full midfield of U16s, all making their debut for the youth team.

The Clarets started bright and got their deserved opener, after Brennan, who was playing in an attacking role rather than in central-midfield, was brought down in the area.

The referee awarded a spot-kick to the visitors, and Major, who has recently joined Clitheroe on loan, stepped up to slot home past David Robson in the Hull goal.

However, just before the half-time ,City had their equaliser, as Jake Bayram fired in a direct free-kick, meaning the sides headed into the break level.

But Philliskirk's team regained the lead from a corner, after Armstrong snuck round the back post and headed home past Robson.

However, the lively clash in Kingston-upon Hull, had another goal just two minutes later, after Oliver Green slotted home, after capitalising on a lucky bounce over the Clarets' defence.

Both sides then pushed for a third, and it was the away side who struck once again, after the impressive Brennan rifled an effort into the bottom corner from 25 yards out.

And as the clock ticked on, although the Tigers pushed for a third equaliser of the afternoon, the visitors added a fourth and put the game out of sight.

Major's weaving run into the area, then found 15-year old substitute, Ratchford, who fired home and sealed all three points, with two minutes remaining.

BURNLEY: Allen, Connolly, Rooney, Armstrong, Carson, Behan, Hugill, Coppack, Walters, Major, Brennan.

Subs: Waller, Chima, Etaluku, Ratchford.