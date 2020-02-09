Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Match Reports

REPORT: Hull City U18s 2 Burnley U18s 4

Young Clarets tame the Tigers with impressive victory

11 Hours ago

A youthful Burnley side came away with all three points against Hull City on Saturday, with a 4-2 win over the Tigers in the Professional Development League.

Goals from Jayden Major, Finlay Armstrong, Corey Brennan and U16 youngster, Kade Ratchford, saw Tony Philliskirk's side move five points clear of fourth place, and close the gap to nine points, to second place Sheffield United.

It was a very young Burnley side lining up at Bishop Burton College, with all the regular scholars unavaliable, after featuring for the U23s on Thursday, there was just two second-year scholars in the 11, with a defence of first-year scholars and a full midfield of U16s, all making their debut for the youth team.

The Clarets started bright and got their deserved opener, after Brennan, who was playing in an attacking role rather than in central-midfield, was brought down in the area.

The referee awarded a spot-kick to the visitors, and Major, who has recently joined Clitheroe on loan, stepped up to slot home past David Robson in the Hull goal.

However, just before the half-time ,City had their equaliser, as Jake Bayram fired in a direct free-kick, meaning the sides headed into the break level.

But Philliskirk's team regained the lead from a corner, after Armstrong snuck round the back post and headed home past Robson.

However, the lively clash in Kingston-upon Hull, had another goal just two minutes later, after Oliver Green slotted home, after capitalising on a lucky bounce over the Clarets' defence.

Both sides then pushed for a third, and it was the away side who struck once again, after the impressive Brennan rifled an effort into the bottom corner from 25 yards out.

And as the clock ticked on, although the Tigers pushed for a third equaliser of the afternoon, the visitors added a fourth and put the game out of sight.

Major's weaving run into the area, then found 15-year old substitute, Ratchford, who fired home and sealed all three points, with two minutes remaining.

BURNLEY: Allen, Connolly, Rooney, Armstrong, Carson, Behan, Hugill, Coppack, Walters, Major, Brennan.

Subs: Waller, Chima, Etaluku, Ratchford.

 


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Ex-England Man Steve Stone Is New Under-23s' Boss

12 November 2018

Burnley Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Steve Stone as its new boss of the Under-23s.

Read full article

Club News

REACTION: Dylan's Over The Moonan

28 January 2020

Youth team midfielder Dylan Moonan confessed his delight after the young Clarets booked their spot in the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals, with a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

Read full article

Match Previews

Fenlon: We Must Take It Game By Game

24 January 2020

Youth team winger Rhys Fenlon believes his side must focus on their upcoming Lancashire derby against Bolton Wanderers this weekend, before looking ahead to Tuesday night's FA Youth Cup clash against...

Read full article

Match Reports

FA YOUTH CUP: Mansfield Town U18s 0 Burnley U18s 3

16 January 2020

Captain Chris Conn-Clarke spearheaded the Clarets’ march into the last 16 of the FA Youth Cup.

Read full article

Match Reports

Match Reports

REPORT: Crystal Palace U23s 0 Burnley U23s 1

6 February 2020

A dramatic late winner at Crystal Palace kept the Clarets' Premier League Cup hopes alive.

Read full article

Match Reports

REPORT: Bolton Wanderers U23s 0 Burnley U23s 2

3 February 2020

Teenagers Chris Conn-Clarke and Max Thompson both scored their first goals for the Under-23s as the Clarets bounced back in style to go back to second place in the league table.

Read full article

Match Reports

REPORT: Burnley 0 Arsenal 0

2 February 2020

Perhaps it’s just not meant to be as the Clarets were left waiting for their first Premier League win over Arsenal and a first in the top tier since 1974.

Read full article

Match Reports

REPORT: Burnley U18s 2 WBA U18s 0

28 January 2020

Second-half goals from Dylan Moonan and Corey Brennan sent the Clarets into the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup as they wound back the clock in superb style at the Tameside Stadium.

Read full article

View more