Club News

GALLERY: Today's Training

Tuesday's training session in images as the Clarets prepare for Newcastle

11 Hours ago

The Clarets were hard at work at the Barnfield Training Centre on Tuesday as they begin preparations for Saturday’s trip to Newcastle United.

Sean Dyche's squad went through their paces with club photographer Andy Ford on hand to capture a selection of images.

Chris Wood joined in as he continues to build back towards full fitness following the hamstring injury that kept him out of last Saturday's win over Bournemouth.

And recent recruit Josh Brownhill - who made his debut as a late substitute against the Cherries - is also in the thick of the action as he continues to bed in at Burnley.


