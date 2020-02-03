Skip to site footer
Ticket News

ENGLAND U21: Earlybird Ticket Deadline 16th February!

10 Hours ago

England will play a key UEFA European U21 Championship qualifier at Turf Moor in March.

BUY TICKETS NOW - EARLYBIRD DEADLINE 16TH FEBRUARY

Aidy Boothroyd's side will take on Turkey in Burnley on Monday 30th March (7.45pm KO).

The game is part of a qualifying double-header, with England first hosting Andorra at Stoke City's stadium on Thursday 26th March (7.45pm KO).

England are top of qualifying Group 3 after four wins in their first four matches.

In the reverse fixture, the Young Lions beat Turkey 3-2 in a closely-contested game in Izmit in September, with Eddie Nketiah scoring twice and Reiss Nelson sealing the win.

 

Prices:

Earlybird (until 16th February):

  • Adults: £10
  • U22/Over 65: £5
  • U18: £1

Standard (from 17th February):

  • Adults: £15
  • U22/over 65: £5
  • U18: £1

Group booking, concession and charter standard discounts also apply. If you are a group of 15 people or more, please fill out the group booking form.

 

England Men's U21s last played at Turf Moor in November 2014, where a double from former Clarets' striker Danny Ings and a goal for Carl Jenkinson secured a 3-1 win for the Young Lions over Portugal.

Burnley FC Chairman Mike Garlick said: "It is with great pleasure and immense pride that we look forward to welcoming the England U21 side in March.

“I consider it a real honour that Turf Moor has been selected to host the European U21 Championship 2021 Qualifier against Turkey.

“Occasions like this are ones to savour and I am sure the Burnley public will support the game and help make this a great success.”

Clarets boss Sean Dyche added: "I think the idea of the England U21s coming to Turf Moor is a really good thing for Burnley Football Club and for the area as a whole.

"We have good facilities now at Burnley, with the first team pitch and the feeling inside the stadium.

“We also have good links, with Dwight McNeil involved with the squad and I have a very good relationship with Aidy Boothroyd, who continues to do an excellent job with the U21s.

“Hopefully, England are also going to come and use the club’s training facilities and it’s nice to think the club is being recognised because of what we can offer, and also because we continue to have players who are actively involved with the England set-up.”

 

How to buy tickets:

  • Online
  • Call 0844 807 1882 (option 1)
  • Come down to the Turf Moor ticket office

Match hospitality is also available for this game, including a pre-match meal, executive seats to watch the game, matchday programme and teamsheet, as well as half-time refreshments.

For more information or to book, please call 01282 700007 to book or email commercial@burnleyfc.com.

Please note: tickets for this game will initially be sold in the Bob Lord stand, with other stands opening for sale based on demand.

 

Tickets are also available via TheFA.com/Tickets.

For more information please visit TheFA.com/England.

18606 ENG V TURKEY U21S STORE SCREENS 1920 X 1020 EB V1.jpg


