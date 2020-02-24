Dyche: So VAR, So Good

Sean Dyche offered his support for VAR as the referral system again came under fire over the weekend.

Bournemouth were left feeling aggrieved after two hand ball decisions both went against them in the Clarets’ 3-0 win over Eddie Howe’s side at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Decisions elsewhere also threw the spotlight back on the Video Assistant Referees, who monitor all games from their Stockley Park base.

But Dyche, whose side have fallen foul of some big decisions themselves this season – notably in the draws away at Wolves and Leicester - remains a firm advocate of the system.

“If you are going to start looking at VAR, you have to look at the history of the game and how many bad decisions have been given that cost people livelihoods and contracts and cost clubs lots of money,” said the Burnley boss.

“We went 72 games in the Premier League without getting a penalty, when we’d have had 11 in that time.

“That could mean that a club like this goes out of the Premier League by default. That can’t be right either.

“So, for me, it has to be there, but they still have to work on it, for sure.”

Dyche added: “I still don’t understand why there’s a debate on the offside one, because if you are offside you are offside.

“That seems to be the cleanest one, so why would you want a tolerance. If you make it 20cm, then you’ll want 21 or 22.

“The pace of VAR will improve, I think. The decision-making process is a human situation, but I do think that by looking at a screen you will get more right, given all the different angles, so for me it’s important and I think it will only get better.

“Will there be anomalies? Yes. Will there be more definite outcomes that are right? Yes, I do believe there will be, and for me, as manager of Burnley Football Club, those margins are important.”