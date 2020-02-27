Dyche: Nothing Done Yet

Sean Dyche wants no let-up as the Clarets continue to make strides in the Premier League.

Dyche’s men are one more win away from 40 points and within touching distance of a fifth successive season in the top-flight.

But with more than a quarter of the season to go, the Burnley boss doesn’t see it as mission accomplished.

“I have been speaking all week to the group. There’s nothing done,” said Dyche.

“What it has done has given us a better platform to work from going into the last 11 games.

“We have to continue to play well because it’s a tough division and there are lots of good teams and we have to work for every point we get.

“We don’t get too carried away. Because we’ve got 11 games left it doesn’t mean we are going to rack up massive points.

“What it does mean is we’re in a good place to hopefully bring a slight bit more of freedom to the games and the way you go about them.

“But the main focus is still to work hard for every point that comes your way. It’s a tough league and you can’t switch off. And nor will we.”

A run of four wins in five games has propelled the Clarets away from the relegation struggle and into the league’s top half.

Dyche’s side is now just three points adrift of the top six as they prepare for Saturday’s trip to Newcastle United, who have won just one of their last nine league games.

And victory on Tyneside would see Burnley match the points’ tally they have recorded in two of the last three seasons and get to within their Premier League record tally of 54, which secured European qualification in 2018.

“There have been a couple of blips, of course, which often happens in the Premier League. But, generally, I think we’ve shown strong signs we are continuing to move the team forward,” Dyche added.

“That’s something I’ve believed is important year-on-year. If you can do that.

“The work’s not done and there is plenty of work to do.

“But it’s fair to say, we’ve got ourselves in a very healthy position at the moment.”