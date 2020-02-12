Skip to site footer
Dr. Sara Ward Appointed New Community Chief

5 Hours ago

Burnley FC in the Community is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Sara Ward to the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Sara joins the official charity of Burnley FC from University Academy 92 in Manchester, where she holds the position of Dean of Academic Studies.

Brian Nelson, Chair of Trustees for Burnley FC in the Community said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Sara to Burnley Football Club to take on this critical role.

“Sara comes with over 25 years’ experience of working in sport, education and business. Throughout what was a rigorous recruitment process, she was the standout candidate.

“I have total belief in Sara's ability to build on the amazing work that has already been achieved at Burnley FC in the Community and that she will embrace the exciting new challenge of this hugely important job.”

Dr. Ward said: "I am truly honoured and privileged to have been appointed Burnley FC in the Community's new Chief Executive Officer.

“What Neil Hart, the Board of Trustees and their wonderful team have achieved over a short period of time is remarkable and inspirational.

“I am looking forward to maximising what has already been actioned in the local community.”

Prior to her role at University Academy 92, Sara worked at Manchester Metropolitan University for 10 years, covering all aspects of teaching and learning in sports management, sports participation, coaching and sport leadership.

Sara, who also has a PhD from Manchester Metropolitan University’s Business School, will begin her role as Chief Executive Officer of Burnley FC in the Community on 4th May 2020.

She will take over from Neil Hart, who was recently appointed Chief Executive Officer of Burnley FC.


