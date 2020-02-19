Skip to site footer
Date Set For Youth Cup Quarter-Final

Clarets to face City at Academy Stadium in March

5 Hours ago

The Clarets will play their FA Youth Cup quarter-final at Manchester City on Wednesday, 4 March (kick-off 7pm).

The sixth-round tie will take place at City’s Academy Stadium on their Etihad Campus.

The winners will play away to Blackburn Rovers or Arsenal in the semi-finals, which are now decided over one leg.

Should Burnley and Blackburn both get through, their last-four meeting would be a repeat of the 2012 semi-final, which Rovers won 3-1 on aggregate.

The Clarets have beaten Curzon Ashton, Mansfield Town and West Bromwich Albion to reach the last eight for the first time since their epic run eight years ago.

And Tony Philliskirk’s youngsters will now be looking to upset a City side which has knocked out Oxford United, Bournemouth and Fulham to get to the quarter-finals for the fifth time in six years.

City - who currently top the U18 Premier League's northern group - have also reached four of the last five finals but haven’t won the trophy since 2008.

Admission to the game at the Academy Stadium will be £3 adults and £1 concessions.

FA Youth Cup quarter-finals:

Chelsea v Millwall – Thursday, 27 February

Manchester United v Wigan Athletic – Friday, 28 February

Blackburn Rovers v Arsenal – Saturday, 29 February

Manchester City v Burnley – Wednesday, 4 March


