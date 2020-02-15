Czech Mates!

Matej Vydra was given a rousing reception by his Clarets team-mates after becoming the hero of the hour at Southampton.

The Czech striker, the last man back in the dressing room back after fulfilling his post-match press duties, ignited great cheers from the squad following his stunning 60th minute winner at St Mary’s.

And Clarets boss Sean Dyche felt Vydra – on target for the first time in 17 months – deserved the accolades after being pressed into action early at St Mary’s following a hamstring injury to Chris Wood.

“The squad mentality is a massive thing for us because we don’t roll through the Premier League every year winning games easily,” said Dyche.



“We have to work for everything and that takes a squad, so great credit to Matej, along with many others here who don’t always get a lot of football, but who, when they are ready, come in and perform.

“That’s credit to professionalism and how they train - and all the other lads getting around them and looking after them, when they aren’t playing.

“That’s the unity of the players here. They care about each other and they know how hard it is.

“There is so much respect in this group and we insist on that. Even when players are not in the side, they know they are respected and that roar in the dressing room was for a player who has worked hard in training and stuck at it and then finds a magic moment, for him and for us!

“He deserves all the credit today for a fine goal that was worthy of winning any game.”

Vydra’s goal sealed a third win in four games for Dyche’s bang-in-form side, following wins over Leicester City and Manchester United and a draw at home to Arsenal that came close to yielding maximum points.

The latest win lifted the Clarets into the top half of the table, and Dyche felt his side deserved the points after nullifying Southampton following a first half that saw Ashley Westwood’s 93rd second goal – straight from a corner – cancelled out by a smart equaliser from Danny Ings.

“It’s a brilliant result, in a strange game,” added Dyche.

“We set off with an early goal, but we didn’t really grip the game and we let them get a foothold.

“They are a good side, and played well, so maybe that’s a little unfair to them, but we couldn’t really feel the game.

“At half time we changed a couple of things and I thought the second half was more of a controlled performance.

“We quelled a lot of their threat and then found a brilliant goal from ‘Vyds’, following a great piece of play by Jeff Hendrick.

“I’m probably being hyper-critical, but we then had two or three golden moments to kill off the game, but we saw the game through, so I have to be pleased with that.

“Ten points out of four games is pleasing for all of us and that could easily have been 12.

“I don’t think we hit those heights today, but in a way that’s pleasing because if you can find a way to win, that’s sometimes what you have to do.”